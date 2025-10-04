Pupils, staff, visitors and events all feature, with sporting and young enterprise achievements particularly prominent.
1. Hawkley pupils Liam Talbot, left, Graham Rutter, Liam Reece, Paul Brookes and Barry McKay-Longstaffe, are pictured with their rocket cars which were to feature in the television programme Techno Games
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Hawkley pupil Kayleigh McQueen was playing netball (goal defence) for England
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. Hawkley pupils who had gained their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Awards with head Roy Halford (centre) and Steve Millington who set up the scheme at the school
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. Hawkley Hall pupils celebrate with their trophy after their business Cloud 9, an online radio station, part of the Radiowaves Project, won them the Young Enterprise Interim Award. With them are Stuart Barton, head of music, and Eileen Collier, young enterise link teacher
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST