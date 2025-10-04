Ex-pupils of Hawkley Hall High School will love these 43 pictures from the school taken between 1996 and 2006

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Hawkley Hall High School is the star of this 43-picture-strong gallery dating from 1996 to 2006.

Pupils, staff, visitors and events all feature, with sporting and young enterprise achievements particularly prominent.

1. Hawkley pupils Liam Talbot, left, Graham Rutter, Liam Reece, Paul Brookes and Barry McKay-Longstaffe, are pictured with their rocket cars which were to feature in the television programme Techno Games

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

2. Hawkley pupil Kayleigh McQueen was playing netball (goal defence) for England

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

3. Hawkley pupils who had gained their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Awards with head Roy Halford (centre) and Steve Millington who set up the scheme at the school

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

4. Hawkley Hall pupils celebrate with their trophy after their business Cloud 9, an online radio station, part of the Radiowaves Project, won them the Young Enterprise Interim Award. With them are Stuart Barton, head of music, and Eileen Collier, young enterise link teacher

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

