FACTORY FLASHBACKS: pictures of food on the Wigan production line

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
From salads to scratchings, from biscuits and boiled sweets to beans, Wigan is quite a hotbed when it comes to food manufacture.

Here’s a dip into our picture archives of some of these firms making products for the shops and supermarkets over the decades.

A production line at Hitchen Foods, Ince

1. Wigan at Work: Hitchen Foods.

A production line at Hitchen Foods, IncePhoto: PAUL GREENWOOD

.

2. The Wigan Delekta frozen food processing factory in 1970

.Photo: STAFF

.

3. Terry Wynn MEP gets to sample the Uncle Joe's Mint Balls straight off the production line during a visit to William Santus & Co. He is pictured with joint managing director Antony Winnard

.Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

4. Alistair Marsden, managing director of Rivington Foods Limited, Hindley Green, was overseeing the installatin of a new £500,000 production line to make wafer biscuits

.Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

