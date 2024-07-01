Family memories: 47 gorgeous pictures of Wigan new-borns February to April 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
These adorable little tots will be 10 years old now, but here’s a reminder of how they looked new-born in our latest retro gallery of baby pictures taken at Wigan Infirmary maternity unit.

The photographs were taken in March (althought some were born late February) and April 2014.

1. Wigan babies February to April 2014

.Photo: STAFF

2. David Taylor of Pennine Walk, Platt Bridge, with baby Rieseme-Rose, weighing 7lb 3oz, and sister Lillie-Mae. Mum Samantha Pearcy not pictured

.Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Muhammad and Hinak Khan from Aspull with baby Shahmir, weighing 7lb 4oz

.Photo: MA

4. Lorna Jones and Jordan Rigby (not pictured) from Wigan Road, Leigh, welcomed the birth of baby Olivia Rose, weighing 9lb 1oz

.Photo: MA

