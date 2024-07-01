The photographs were taken in March (althought some were born late February) and April 2014.
1. Wigan babies February to April 2014
.Photo: STAFF
2. David Taylor of Pennine Walk, Platt Bridge, with baby Rieseme-Rose, weighing 7lb 3oz, and sister Lillie-Mae. Mum Samantha Pearcy not pictured
.Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Muhammad and Hinak Khan from Aspull with baby Shahmir, weighing 7lb 4oz
.Photo: MA
4. Lorna Jones and Jordan Rigby (not pictured) from Wigan Road, Leigh, welcomed the birth of baby Olivia Rose, weighing 9lb 1oz
.Photo: MA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.