Wigan has been a Labour stronghold for longer than anyone can remember. But that hasn’t stopped “big gun” politicians of all political hues visiting the place over the decades, including several Prime Ministers.

That said, there are more Labour parliamentary faces in this gallery than those from any other parties.

1. Famous politicians on visits to Wigan

2. OK, so this isn't Wigan, but Wembley when Prime Minister John Major met Wigan RL captain Dean Bell after winning the 1992 Challenge Cup

3. Harold Wilson, who had resigned as Prime Minister just four days earlier, presents awards at the English Schools Swimming International organised by local teachers at Wigan International Pool in March 1976.

4. Former PM Gordon Brown only earlier this year at the launch of the Brick-by-Brick project, a new charity project based in Wigan. He is pictured with Amazon UK manager John Boumphrey

