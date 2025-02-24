That said, there are more Labour parliamentary faces in this gallery than those from any other parties.
1. Famous politicians on visits to Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. OK, so this isn't Wigan, but Wembley when Prime Minister John Major met Wigan RL captain Dean Bell after winning the 1992 Challenge Cup
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. Harold Wilson, who had resigned as Prime Minister just four days earlier, presents awards at the English Schools Swimming International organised by local teachers at Wigan International Pool in March 1976.
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Former PM Gordon Brown only earlier this year at the launch of the Brick-by-Brick project, a new charity project based in Wigan. He is pictured with Amazon UK manager John Boumphrey
. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.