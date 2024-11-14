Happy memories: photos of Fred Longworth High 1998 to 2010

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 14th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
Famous faces, young athletes and talented dancers all feature in this collection of photographs from Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley.

They were taken at the school between 1998 and 2010.

.

1. Picture memories from Fred Longworth High School

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors' Martin Offiah at Fred Longworth High School to meet the first year 10 boys' GCSE dance group before a performance at The Lowry

2. Fred Longworth High School

Wigan Warriors' Martin Offiah at Fred Longworth High School to meet the first year 10 boys' GCSE dance group before a performance at The Lowry Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Fred Longworth High School pupils perform at the Riversway Festival

3. Fred Longworth High School

Fred Longworth High School pupils perform at the Riversway Festival Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
Olivia Entwistle, Chantelle Seenan and Lucy Williams check out the new milk bar at Fred Longworth High School, with headteacher Anthony Colley and Coun Brian Wilson

4. Fred Longworth High School

Olivia Entwistle, Chantelle Seenan and Lucy Williams check out the new milk bar at Fred Longworth High School, with headteacher Anthony Colley and Coun Brian Wilson Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice