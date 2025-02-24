Pupils, staff, visitors and events all feature in pictures taken during the last few years of the 20th century and the first decade of the 21st.
1. Hesketh Fletcher High School memories
. Photo: STAFF
2. Hesketh Fletcher pupils and their Presented as Homeless production
. Photo: submit
3. Hesketh Fletcher Year 7 pupils Craig Piggott, 11, and Leah Farrington, 11, duck a spot of hard graft to sample the doughnuts they filled, as part of Kids To Work Day at Asda in Leigh
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Claire Kingsley, a drama teacher at Hesketh Fletcher High, was preparing to fly to Borneo on a charity trip that would also teach her survival skills
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
