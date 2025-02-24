Hesketh Fletcher High School in Atherton: memories from 1996 to 2010

Memories will be stirred with this picture gallery from a borough school that is no longer with us: Hesketh Fletcher High in Atherton, although it was reincarnated as free school Atherton High.

Pupils, staff, visitors and events all feature in pictures taken during the last few years of the 20th century and the first decade of the 21st.

1. Hesketh Fletcher High School memories

. Photo: STAFF

2. Hesketh Fletcher pupils and their Presented as Homeless production

. Photo: submit

3. Hesketh Fletcher Year 7 pupils Craig Piggott, 11, and Leah Farrington, 11, duck a spot of hard graft to sample the doughnuts they filled, as part of Kids To Work Day at Asda in Leigh

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. Claire Kingsley, a drama teacher at Hesketh Fletcher High, was preparing to fly to Borneo on a charity trip that would also teach her survival skills

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

