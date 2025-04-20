See which are recognisable to this day and which are long gone.
1. Archive pictures of Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. RETRO
The Pagefield Hotel on the corner of Park Road and Gidlow Lane in the early 1900s with the name of William Livesey over the door. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Wigan's Old Arcade in 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. WIGAN
The old corn mill on Coppull Lane, Wigan, in the early 1900s. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.