Historic Wigan street scene pictures

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Anyone with a love of local history should enjoy this vintage collection of Wigan pictures, some dating back as far as the century before last.

See which are recognisable to this day and which are long gone.

The Pagefield Hotel on the corner of Park Road and Gidlow Lane in the early 1900s with the name of William Livesey over the door.

The Pagefield Hotel on the corner of Park Road and Gidlow Lane in the early 1900s with the name of William Livesey over the door. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan's Old Arcade in 1968.

Wigan's Old Arcade in 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell

The old corn mill on Coppull Lane, Wigan, in the early 1900s.

The old corn mill on Coppull Lane, Wigan, in the early 1900s. Photo: Frank Orrell

