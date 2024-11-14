Historical: picture memories of Wigan Lane spanning the 20th century

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
It’s little wonder there are lots of pictures of Wigan Lane in our archives: it is, after all, one of the town’s grandest and history-rich routes.

Here is collection of photographs from our library of the road, its landmarks, its businesses, residents and visitors spanning the whole of the 20th century.

1. Wigan Lane across the 20th century

2. Ladies' Day at the Bellingham Bowling Club on Wigan Lane in 1967

3. St Patrick's Walking Day 1937, coming down Wigan Lane past the covent

4. Butcher Fred Worthington from Worthington's Butchers of Wigan Lane in Wigan who was retiring after 25 years to begin a business as a wood-carver

