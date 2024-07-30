How school pupils across Wigan borough celebrated the Olympics over the years

With Paris 2024 now under way, we delved into our archives to see how school children in Wigan have celebrated the Olympics over the years.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Lowton High School held its own summer Olympics
.Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Katharine Merry shows her Olympic 400m bronze medal to pupils and staff at Abraham Guest High School
.Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Olympian Jenny Meadows visits Our Lady's RC Primary School, Aspull, as part of the Athletes 4 Schools scheme run by the Wells Sports Foundation
.Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Ince CE Primary School pupils and artist Mark Mennell with their Queen's diamond jubilee and Olympics mosaics
.Photo: Nick Fairhurst
