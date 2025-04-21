These people, scenes and events were captured on film between the 1960s and ’80s.
1. Scenes from Standish in the 1960s, '70s and '80s
. Photo: STAFF
2. 1968
A great flashback photograph of village life in Standish during the summer of 1968. Taken from the tower of St Wildrid's Church this picture shows Morris Men entertaining a group of locals. Photo: staff
3. RETRO 1970
RETRO 1970 - The number 5A Wigan to Standish bus crashes into shops. Photo: staff
4. RETRO 1985
RETRO - Exterior of Henry Africas fun pub on Almond Brook Road, Standish, in January 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.