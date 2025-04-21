Images of Standish taken in the 1960s, '70s and '80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Apr 2025, 07:30 BST
This a wonderfully evocative collection of photographs charting life in Standish in decades past.

These people, scenes and events were captured on film between the 1960s and ’80s.

Scenes from Standish in the 1960s, '70s and '80s

. Photo: STAFF

A great flashback photograph of village life in Standish during the summer of 1968. Taken from the tower of St Wildrid's Church this picture shows Morris Men entertaining a group of locals.

2. 1968

A great flashback photograph of village life in Standish during the summer of 1968. Taken from the tower of St Wildrid's Church this picture shows Morris Men entertaining a group of locals.

RETRO 1970 - The number 5A Wigan to Standish bus crashes into shops.

3. RETRO 1970

RETRO 1970 - The number 5A Wigan to Standish bus crashes into shops.

RETRO - Exterior of Henry Africas fun pub on Almond Brook Road, Standish, in January 1985.

4. RETRO 1985

RETRO - Exterior of Henry Africas fun pub on Almond Brook Road, Standish, in January 1985.

