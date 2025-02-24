‘In memory of Esther Cook and Esther Lister, nurses at the Infirmary deceased Feb 1895’.
The Wigan Observer reports their deaths in an article on 10 May 1895.
'With much regret the board records for the first time in the twenty-two years during which the hospital has been in existence, the death of two members of its nursing staff who contracted typhoid fever from a patient, and unfortunately, lost their lives in the discharge of their duty. The board have forwarded to the relatives of the nurses an expression of their sympathy.'
By the following month the board recognised the need to mark the death of the two women. From the Observer again:
'At the meeting at the board of management …..a question was raised as to whether the board proposed to take any steps towards placing a permanent record, either in the institution or elsewhere of the services rendered by two of the nurses who died recently while in the service of the hospital through having contracted typhoid fever and if so, what shape this memorial should take.'
We can assume that the permanent record was the window as in the July edition of St. Michael’s parish magazine we are told that the funds for the window were raised by the staff at the Infirmary.
It is notable that in both official Infirmary reports, the names of the nurses were not given.
The story of the two young women is not recorded on the window.
There is very little to report because their lives were so short. No real clues on the census and nothing more in the newspapers. Our recent experience during the pandemic, reminds us again of the danger of infectious disease especially to health workers. Without the window the sacrifice of two Esthers would have remained unknown.
Records show that Esther Cook was buried in Ince, she died on 28 Feb 1895 at the Infirmary. She was born in 1870. Esther Lister was born in 1875 died in March 1895 in Wigan.
