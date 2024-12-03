In tune: a gallery of Wigan folk singing from the 1960s to 2000s

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
There’s nothing like a good old sing-song to clear out the tubes. And we’ve had a look in our library to find a whole host of Wigan choirs letting rip over the decades.

The images date from the early 1960s to the noughties.

.

1. Wiganers on song in years past

. Photo: STAFF

.

2. Schools Minister Stephen Timms joins in a song with the choir at Kingsdown High School during his visit

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

.

3. Rea Lawrenson (left) aged 14 and Rachel Catterall Aged 16 were chosen for the National Youth Choir from Wigan Girls Choir in Ashton

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

.

4. Wigan Community Choir who gave their first performance at St Peter's Church in Newton-le-Willows

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

