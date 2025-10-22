These archive pictures date from the 1980s to 2000s.
1. 2006
Halloween at Clarrington Place Ince, resident are ready for their party, from left, Agnes Dearden, Doreen Hampson, May Shae, Joan Kitts, Brenda Andrews, Margaret Glanfield and Rose Gardiner. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
2. 1981
Wigan youngsters enjoy dressing up for Halloween in the early 1980s Photo: gb
3. 2001
Travelcare ghostbusters Paula Thompson and Sarah Woods ready to tackle a haunted Abbey on Halloween to raise cash for Marie Curie charity. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. 2001
Conjuring up money for Children in Need is Holly Egan who dressed up for a spell with other children at Langtree Hall Day Nursery for Halloween. Photo: FRANK ORRELL