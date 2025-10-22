It's frightening how long some of these Wigan Hallowe'en pictures were taken as we look after celebration from the '80s to noughties

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Hallowe’en is but nine days away and to get young families in the mood for this season of spooks, we have unearthed some pictures taken of past events.

These archive pictures date from the 1980s to 2000s.

Halloween at Clarrington Place Ince, resident are ready for their party, from left, Agnes Dearden, Doreen Hampson, May Shae, Joan Kitts, Brenda Andrews, Margaret Glanfield and Rose Gardiner.

1. 2006

Halloween at Clarrington Place Ince, resident are ready for their party, from left, Agnes Dearden, Doreen Hampson, May Shae, Joan Kitts, Brenda Andrews, Margaret Glanfield and Rose Gardiner. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

RETRO 1981 Wigan youngsters enjoy dressing up for Halloween in the early 1980s

2. 1981

RETRO 1981 Wigan youngsters enjoy dressing up for Halloween in the early 1980s Photo: gb

Travelcare ghostbusters Paula Thompson and Sarah Woods ready to tackle a haunted Abbey on Halloween to raise cash for Marie Curie charity.

3. 2001

Travelcare ghostbusters Paula Thompson and Sarah Woods ready to tackle a haunted Abbey on Halloween to raise cash for Marie Curie charity. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Conjuring up money for Children in Need is Holly Egan who dressed up for a spell with other children at Langtree Hall Day Nursery for Halloween.

4. 2001

Conjuring up money for Children in Need is Holly Egan who dressed up for a spell with other children at Langtree Hall Day Nursery for Halloween. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

