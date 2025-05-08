Kia Sportage: UK's Best-Selling SUV in 2025 and a family favourite at Bolton Kia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Bolton Kia, the Sportage has consistently been one of the most popular models among local customers.

The Kia Sportage continues to dominate the UK automotive market, securing its position for the third consecutive year as the nation's best Family SUV at the ‘WhatCar, Car of the Year awards 2025’.

The What Car? judging panel remarked on the Sportage’s award win, saying: “The fact that this is the third year in a row that the Sportage has won this award shows what a brilliant all-rounder it is. For starters, it's great to drive, because it strikes a fantastic balance between comfort and control. The interior is as smart as it is practical, too. And yet the Sportage is very temptingly priced – particularly in mild-hybrid petrol form.”

Kia Sportage Leads the UK SUV Market

New Kia Sportage

Sportage, as ever, continued to prove itself as Kia’s best-seller, finishing March 2025 as the second best-selling car in the UK with 7,874 units sold. The ever-popular family SUV accounted for 39% of Kia UK’s total sales in March, and UK examples of the model totalled more than 16% of Kia’s worldwide sales of Sportage. UK appetite for the Sportage proved to be even stronger than in Kia’s homeland of South Korea, outselling the home-market Sportage by more than 1,000 units.

The Sportage's appeal lies in its blend of advanced technology, spacious interior, and efficient powertrains, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid options and four model grades including ‘2’, ‘GT-Line’, ‘3’, and ‘GT-Line S’. These features have made it a top choice for families seeking a reliable and eco-friendly vehicle.

5.9% APR on Kia Sportage and select SUVs

The UK’s best-selling SUV, the Kia Sportage is available with 5.9% APR finance offers, including petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Retail sales only. T&Cs apply.

Enhanced Finance Deposit Contributions

Kia’s generous FDCs ensure the latest offers are made even more appealing for both new and returning customers. Savings include: £1,000 counts towards a Sportage (petrol or HEV), or £500 goes toward a Sportage Plug in hybrid (PHEV). Retail sales only. T&Cs apply.

From the 1 st April 2025 Vehicle Tax Legislation has changed across all Electric, Hybrid, Petrol, Diesel cars and vans. For more information and how this may affect you please head to GOV.UK.

Bolton Kia is proud to be Europe’s No.1 Kia Dealer and stocks a wide range of new and used Kia vehicles. Located on Middlebrook Retail Park, just off Junction 6 of the M61 call in today alternatively speak to a member of our Sales Team please contact them directly by calling 01204 664800 (option 1), emailing [email protected] or using the online chat system via our website.

Unsure what car is right for you? Why not book an appointment to visit our in-store Kia Genius team; they will be able to advise on all the latest technology within the Kia range and if you’re looking to switch to an electric vehicle the team can help provide all the answers, whether you’re interested in electric range or charging times.