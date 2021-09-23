Latics fans and a Wigan band feautre in these photos from our archives

HomeFans watch Wigan Athletic v Arsenal in November 2005 Latics fans and a Wigan band feautre in these photos from our archivesTake a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with these pictures from the past...By Henry Widdas, Communities Content Page ManagerThursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:45 pm Recognise yourself in any of these photos? Let us know if you do!1. Fans watch Wigan v Arsenal in November 2005 Photo Sales2. Fans watch Wigan Athletic v Arsenal in 2005 Photo Sales3. Fans watch Wigan Athletic v Arsenal in November 2005 Photo Sales4. Wigan band Infusion in 1996 Photo SalesHome Page 1 of 1