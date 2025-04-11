Life in pictures at St Michael's CE Primary, Howe Bridge: retro

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Happy days should be remembered by former staff and pupils of St Michael’s CE Primary School in Howe Bridge with this retro picture gallery.

Sports day, a science week and tree planting all feature.

1. Pictures from St Michael's Primary, Howe Bridge, in years past

. Photo: STAFF

Families cheer on the pupils during a school sports day

2. St Michael's CE Primary School, Howe Bridge

Families cheer on the pupils during a school sports day Photo: Paul Simpson

St Michael's CE Primary School pupils focus during an egg and spoon race

3. St Michael's CE Primary School, Howe Bridge

St Michael's CE Primary School pupils focus during an egg and spoon race Photo: Paul Simpson

Pupils take part in a vote to decide how to raise funds for the school, as Mayor of Wigan Coun Susan Loudon, centre, visited year four pupils to talk about her role during Local Democracy Week

4. St Michael's CE Primary School, Howe Bridge

Pupils take part in a vote to decide how to raise funds for the school, as Mayor of Wigan Coun Susan Loudon, centre, visited year four pupils to talk about her role during Local Democracy Week Photo: Michelle Adamson

