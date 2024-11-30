Light for a Life: 32 pictures of Wigan and Leigh Hospice's poignant festive event from 2004 to 2022

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
Christmas is usually filled with joy and frivolity, but for some it is also a time for reflection and a chance to remember loved ones.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s Light for a Life service is a popular way to honour those who have died and look back at those cherished memories.

Ahead of this year’s ceremony on Sunday, December 1, we delved into our archives to find photographs from previous events dating back to 2004.

Children from The Keys Federation sing to the crowds in 2016

Children from The Keys Federation sing to the crowds in 2016 Photo: Julian Brown

Kathleen Ratcliffe and Lauren Ratcliffe with Riley, seven, and Blake, five, at the Light for a Life service in 2019

Kathleen Ratcliffe and Lauren Ratcliffe with Riley, seven, and Blake, five, at the Light for a Life service in 2019 Photo: Michelle Adamson

Trinity Girls band play in 2021

Trinity Girls band play in 2021 Photo: Michelle Adamson

A choir with pupils from four local primary schools performs in 2022

A choir with pupils from four local primary schools performs in 2022 Photo: Michelle Adamson

