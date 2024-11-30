Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s Light for a Life service is a popular way to honour those who have died and look back at those cherished memories.
Ahead of this year’s ceremony on Sunday, December 1, we delved into our archives to find photographs from previous events dating back to 2004.
1. Light for a Life
Children from The Keys Federation sing to the crowds in 2016 Photo: Julian Brown
2. Light for a Life
Kathleen Ratcliffe and Lauren Ratcliffe with Riley, seven, and Blake, five, at the Light for a Life service in 2019 Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Light for a Life
Trinity Girls band play in 2021 Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Light for a Life
A choir with pupils from four local primary schools performs in 2022 Photo: Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.