Looking back: 16 fantastic photographs of productions by St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society

Its shows have made people laugh and cry over the years, with the cast and production team telling a variety of stories on the stage at St Michael’s Church Hall in Swinley.
We have opened up our archives to look at some of the productions they have held over the years.
1. Cecilie Sarnec was Fairy Bowbells in St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society's production of Dick Whittington and his Wonderful Cat in Wigan
.Photo: Kevin McGuinness
2. St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society's production of Cinderella, featuring Ugly sisters Rubella (Tom Sturgess) and Salmonella (June Dowd)
.Photo: Submitted
3. St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society cast members prepare for their production Murder in Company
.Photo: Submitted
4. Mother Goose and friends ready for a cracking pantomime show from St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society in January 1989
.Photo: Frank Orrell
