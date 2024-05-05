Looking back at the Race for Life event in Wigan over the years

As fund-raisers are preparing for Cancer Research UK’s annual Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 8, we look back at previous events over the years.
By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 08:07 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 12:58 BST

RETRO: Race for Life

Joy as participants head to the finish line

1. 2009

Joy as participants head to the finish line Photo: Paul Greenwood

Action from Race for Life in 2009

2. 2009

Action from Race for Life in 2009 Photo: Paul Greenwood

The start of Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007.

3. 2007

The start of Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell

The Race For Life gets under way at Haigh Hall on Wednesday 28th of June 2006.

4. 2006

The Race For Life gets under way at Haigh Hall on Wednesday 28th of June 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

