Looking back at the Race for Life event in Wigan over the years
As fund-raisers are preparing for Cancer Research UK’s annual Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 8, we look back at previous events over the years.
By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 08:07 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 12:58 BST
1. 2009
Joy as participants head to the finish line Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. 2009
Action from Race for Life in 2009 Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. 2007
The start of Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 2006
The Race For Life gets under way at Haigh Hall on Wednesday 28th of June 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell
