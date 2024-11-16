Looking back: slices of life at Shevington High School 1975 to 2011

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Award winners, charity fund-raisers, road safety campaigners and glamorous leavers’ ball students all feature in this gallery of pictrures from Shevington High School taken between 1975 and 2011.

This should stir up quite a few memories from both ex-pupils and staff.

1. Life at Shevington High School over the years

Baking and selling cakes for the British Heart Foundation are pupils from 9P at Shevington High School - Charlotte Godwin, Emily Holland, Dana Harrison Aaron Mercer and Amy Farralll

A fashion show by pupils of Shevington High School in 1979

Molly Rigby, left, and Taylor Pycroft, who organised a Wear It Pink Day at Shevington High School as part of their Citizenship Short Course GCSE, raising around £220 for the Breast Cancer Campaign, with friends Lauren Stockley and Rachael Taylor

