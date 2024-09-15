Rock, folk, brass, classical and jazz all rub shoulders in this fascinating collection.
1. Music in Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. Golborne Amateur Operatic Society was performing Carousel in 2002. Here are colourful cast members (left to right) Hannah Coleman and mum Ghislaine plus Georgia Hatton
. Photo: Geoff Shryhane
3. Pemberton Old Wigan Band, pictured after winning three top Championships in one month, pictured with their musical director Stuart Barton at their Band Hut at Pembeton. The tophies are The Whychaven Worcester Championship Trophy, The Pontins Holiday Club Brass Band Championships Trophy and the North Wast Championships Champion Winners Trophy.
. Photo: B.MCAULEY
4. Verve fans at Omega Music store in Standishgate Wigan pack the store to hear and see the band's new album in 1997
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
