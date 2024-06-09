Memories: archive pictures of the residents, staff and visitors at Wigan's care homes over the years

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Wigan has an abundance of care homes and nursing homes, so we thought it was time to look through our archives and dig out some photographs taken over the years.

Here are a selection of pictures showing residents, visitors and staff and the many activities they got involved in.

.

1. Wigan Mayor and Mayoress Coun Mark Aldred and wife Karen visited Ambergate Care Home in Atherton, where residents had been fund-raising for shoeboxes for the armed forces

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

2. Laying of the foundation stone for Belong Atherton

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Residents and staff at Alexandra Grange care home in Pemberton celebrated Children in Need by holding a pyjama party

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. The Prince's Trust Leigh Team 25 during their renovation of the allotments and garden at Dean Wood Manor Care Home, Spring Road, Orrell

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.