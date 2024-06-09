Here are a selection of pictures showing residents, visitors and staff and the many activities they got involved in.
1. Wigan Mayor and Mayoress Coun Mark Aldred and wife Karen visited Ambergate Care Home in Atherton, where residents had been fund-raising for shoeboxes for the armed forces
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
2. Laying of the foundation stone for Belong Atherton
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Residents and staff at Alexandra Grange care home in Pemberton celebrated Children in Need by holding a pyjama party
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. The Prince's Trust Leigh Team 25 during their renovation of the allotments and garden at Dean Wood Manor Care Home, Spring Road, Orrell
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
