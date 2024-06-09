Here are a selection of pictures showing residents, visitors and staff and the many activities they got involved in.
1. Dignity Day at Deanwood Manor care home in Orrell saw Paula Daley and Andrea Peters, home liaison officers from Wigan Council, award first prize to 'Old Wigan' in the Corridor of the Year competition
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Wigan Mayor and Mayoress Coun Mark Aldred and wife Karen visited Ambergate Care Home in Atherton, where residents had been fund-raising for shoeboxes for the armed forces
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. Laying of the foundation stone for Belong Atherton
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. The Prince's Trust Leigh Team 25 during their renovation of the allotments and garden at Dean Wood Manor Care Home, Spring Road, Orrell
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst