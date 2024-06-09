Memories of residents, staff and visitors at Wigan's care homes over the years

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 08:58 BST
Wigan has an abundance of care homes and nursing homes, so we thought it was time to look through our archives and dig out some photographs taken over the years.

Here are a selection of pictures showing residents, visitors and staff and the many activities they got involved in.

.

1. Dignity Day at Deanwood Manor care home in Orrell saw Paula Daley and Andrea Peters, home liaison officers from Wigan Council, award first prize to 'Old Wigan' in the Corridor of the Year competition

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan Mayor and Mayoress Coun Mark Aldred and wife Karen visited Ambergate Care Home in Atherton, where residents had been fund-raising for shoeboxes for the armed forces

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

3. Laying of the foundation stone for Belong Atherton

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. The Prince's Trust Leigh Team 25 during their renovation of the allotments and garden at Dean Wood Manor Care Home, Spring Road, Orrell

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganMemories
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice