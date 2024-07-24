Memory Lane: 18 brilliant pictures of people making the news in Shevington in 1999

We have delved into the Wigan Today archives to look for the people who were making the news in Shevington 25 years ago.
1. Sue Taylor, headteacher at Shevington Vale County Primary School, showing pictures of her Gretna wedding to pupils Thomas Chadwick, Calum Davidson, Katie Bennett, Craig Watson and Lucy Mayor
.Photo: John Leatherbarrow
2. Diane Faunch, of Park Brook Lane, Shevington, a member of Parbold & District Flower Club, and her mum Cathie with Retrospection, which was to be shown at the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies' national show in Bournemouth
.Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. The Reverend Alan Taplin, of Longbrook, Shevington, a retired Methodist minister, who writes humorous stories
.Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Johnny Taylor, from Shevington, was to appear in all 13 episodes of TV's The Ward
.Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane
