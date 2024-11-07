The heart of the museum was a mock high street with each shop pulling you into a different decade of the 20th century, teeming with household products, books, magazines, toys, gadgets and other paraphernalia from those times.
1. The Opie Museum of Memories at Trencherfield Mill, Wigan Pier
. Photo: STAFF
2. Youngsters enjoying story-telling sessions at Opie Museum of Memories. Authors Julia Bryan and Ron Rigby got the sessions under way with Abigail and Michael who were dressed for the part
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. Members of the Wigan Pier Theatre Company in costume with doors to several of the "decades shops" behind them
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Painter Shaun Boylan, from PJI Decorators in Huddersfield puts the finishing touches to the Phrenetic Head at The new Opie's Museum of Memories
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON