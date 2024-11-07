Musem of Memories: when Wigan was home to an astonishing collection

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 15:35 BST
It was a visitor attraction guaranteed to create a flood of memories for folk of all ages. For a few short years at the turn of the millennium, the Robert Opie Museum of Memories found its home at Trencherfield Mill, complementing the other Pier-based tourist draws. Consumer historian Opie began saving evidence of our branded world when he was 16 and more than 60 years later he’s still going.

The heart of the museum was a mock high street with each shop pulling you into a different decade of the 20th century, teeming with household products, books, magazines, toys, gadgets and other paraphernalia from those times.

.

1. The Opie Museum of Memories at Trencherfield Mill, Wigan Pier

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Youngsters enjoying story-telling sessions at Opie Museum of Memories. Authors Julia Bryan and Ron Rigby got the sessions under way with Abigail and Michael who were dressed for the part

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

3. Members of the Wigan Pier Theatre Company in costume with doors to several of the "decades shops" behind them

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

4. Painter Shaun Boylan, from PJI Decorators in Huddersfield puts the finishing touches to the Phrenetic Head at The new Opie's Museum of Memories

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice