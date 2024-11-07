Musem of Memories: when Wigan was home to an astonishing collection

It was a visitor attraction guaranteed to create a flood of memories for folk of all ages. For a few short years at the turn of the millennium, the Robert Opie Museum of Memories found its home at Trencherfield Mill, complementing the other Pier-based tourist draws. Consumer historian Opie began saving evidence of our branded world when he was 16 and more than 60 years later he’s still going.