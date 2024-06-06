To mark National Fish and Chip Day, we delved into the Wigan Today archives to look back at some of the borough’s chippies over the years and the people who worked in them.
1. David Kelly at Traditional Fish and Chip Shop on Wallgate, Wigan
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Michael Latchford outside The Plaice fish and chip shop
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. You'd swear it was Elvis down the chip shop as George Neophytou makes an impression for National Chip Week
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Gaskell's Fish and Chips Shop, St James Road, Orrell
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
