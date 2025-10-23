Many of these archive photos haven’t been seen publicly for many years.
1. Salvation Army
A candle-lit vigil against domestic violence at The Grand Arcade Wigan. Pictured left to right are: Major Len Evans Salvation Army, PCSO Michelle Ashurst, Joyce Swift project leader, PCSO Martin Ryan, Coun Janice Sharratt, and Paul Cartwright of Victim Support Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Salvation Army
Wigan Salvation Army beat group The Faith in 1966 Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Salvation Army
Wigan Superdrug Deputy Manager Susan O'Reilly, Sheila Meadows presenting a gift to Major Antony Clifton of the Salvation Army Photo: Contributed
4. Salvation Army
Lamberhead Green Salvation Army Band in 1924 Photo: Contributed