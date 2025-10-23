Wigan Salvation Army celebrates one of its memebrs reaching 90 years of age in 1966placeholder image
Wigan Salvation Army celebrates one of its memebrs reaching 90 years of age in 1966

Nearly 100 years' worth of Wigan Salvation Army pictures appear in this charming gallery

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
They come to the fore around Christmas time, but the Salvation Army are working just as hard at all other times of the year, as this Wigan picture gallery covering the years 1924 to 2018 shows.

Many of these archive photos haven’t been seen publicly for many years.

A candle-lit vigil against domestic violence at The Grand Arcade Wigan. Pictured left to right are: Major Len Evans Salvation Army, PCSO Michelle Ashurst, Joyce Swift project leader, PCSO Martin Ryan, Coun Janice Sharratt, and Paul Cartwright of Victim Support

1. Salvation Army

Wigan Salvation Army beat group The Faith in 1966

2. Salvation Army

Wigan Superdrug Deputy Manager Susan O'Reilly, Sheila Meadows presenting a gift to Major Antony Clifton of the Salvation Army

3. Salvation Army

Lamberhead Green Salvation Army Band in 1924

4. Salvation Army

