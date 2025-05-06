Norley people, places and events in pictures: 1950s to 2000s

By Charles Graham
Published 6th May 2025, 15:45 BST
The Wigan community of Norley is the focus of this delightful picture gallery covering the second half of the 20th century.

Children, sport, parties and community activities all figure.

1. Pictures of Norley people, places and events

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils at St Cuthbert's Primary celebrated World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters. Pictured are Declan as Oliver Twist and Catherine as Little Bo Peep

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. Happy holidays in Norley in the 1970s

. Photo: STAFF

4. Children enjoying new facilities at The Norley hall Adventure Playground following a re- vamp. Pictured in mid-swing are Naomi Lowton, Joseph Green, Andrew Dixon and Aidan Rigby

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

