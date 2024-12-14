They mainly date from the 1940s to the early 1970s.
1. wwig-24-10-23-Notre1-NWUpload.jpg
Younger pupils at Notre Dame School Photo: STAFF
2. The Notre Dame art room
. Photo: UGC
3. The Notre Dame Girls' School, better known as The Convent, on Standishgate, Wigan, in the 1970s shortly before demolition
. Photo: Submitted
4. Wigan Notre Dame High School girls learn about the incoming decimal currency changeover by setting up a shop in 1971
. Photo: STAFF
