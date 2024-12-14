Notre Dame RC Girls' High in Wigan: retro memories

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
These pictures take a fascinating look back at life at Notre Dame RC Girls’ High School on Standishgate which closed more than 50 years ago now.

They mainly date from the 1940s to the early 1970s.

Younger pupils at Notre Dame School

1. wwig-24-10-23-Notre1-NWUpload.jpg

Younger pupils at Notre Dame School Photo: STAFF

2. The Notre Dame art room

. Photo: UGC

3. The Notre Dame Girls' School, better known as The Convent, on Standishgate, Wigan, in the 1970s shortly before demolition

. Photo: Submitted

4. Wigan Notre Dame High School girls learn about the incoming decimal currency changeover by setting up a shop in 1971

. Photo: STAFF

