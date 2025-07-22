Photo memories of the old Pemberton Primary School (1970 to 2005)

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
It’s two decades now since Pemberton Primary School closed when its pupils, and those of Scot Lane Primary, began attending the newly-built Westfield Primary School in 2005.

Here are some terrific pictures from the Wigan Today archives of pupils, staff and events at the school dating from the 1970s through to its sad closure.

1. The Pemberton Primary Christmas play in 1992

. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. Fancy dress fun at Pemberton County Primary School in 1997

. Photo: GB

3. Pupils of Pemberton Primary School with the artist who helped them to make African masks and costumes in 1990

. Photo: STAFF

4. Day dinner lady Barbara Smart is pictured with Pemberton Primary pupils Miriam Saklaoui (left) and Megan Lathom who said farewell after 35 years in the school kitchen

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

