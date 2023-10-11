PICTURE MEMORIES: Hawkley Hall High School pupils, staff and events 1996-2006

Our searches through the Wigan Today education picture archives this time settles on assignments at Hawkley Hall High School.
These pictures of pupils, staff, visitors and events were taken between the mid-1990s and mid-2000s. Sporting and young enterprise achievements figure large.
1. Hawkley Hall pupils celebrate with their trophy after their business Cloud 9, an online radio station, part of the Radiowaves Project, won them the Young Enterprise Interim Award. With them are Stuart Barton, head of music, and Eileen Collier, young enterise link teacher
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Winners of Hawkley Hall High Library Euro 2004 competition, from the left: Kate McMullin, Thomas Hook, Daniel Fairclough, Brett Maudsley, Jonathan Bullcock, Connor Flannery, Jamie Jones, Callan Yarwood and Bilai Faraqi
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
3. Hawkley Hall High School, year 9 pupils, had completed a Bronze Crest Award on water chemistry. the award is run in partnership with United utilities and the pupils completed 10 hours of their own time to produce a report on the stages of water treatment and high level chemical reactions. The pupils taking part were , Matthew Alsop, Matthew Bacon, Trevor Biermann, Lorna Burrows, Emma Carroll, Charlotte Davies, Amy Hughes, Emily Morris, Gemma Nicholson, Becki Percy, Jonathon Unsworth and Rebecca Tonge, some of whom are pictured
. Photo: DAVID HURST
4. Managing Director of Hawkley Hall High School Young Enterprise Company 'Xpression', Sacha Van de Perre, proudly holds the trophy which the team won at the Young Enterprise Interim Presentation Evening, held in Wigan Investment Centre
. Photo: David Hurst