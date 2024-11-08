Please enjoy this nostaglic wallow.
1. Cansfield High Field memories: 1985-2010
. Photo: STAFF
2. A Cansfield High production of Little Shop of Horrors. The main characters Seymour and Audrey were played by Tim Glynn and Lauren Brown
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Cansfield High School open day feature.
In the science lab at Cansfield High Photo: Gary Kelman
4. Cansfield were winners of the inter-schools crown green bowling final at Garswood hall Bowling Club. They are pictured with teacher Alison Forrest
. Photo: Gary Brunskill