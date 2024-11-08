Picture memories: students, staff and events at Ashton's Cansfield High School 1985 to 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
Here's a lovely collection of pictures taken at Ashton’s Cansfield High School over a 25-year period of all manner of events and achievements involving pupils, staff and visitors.

Please enjoy this nostaglic wallow.

1. Cansfield High Field memories: 1985-2010

. Photo: STAFF

2. A Cansfield High production of Little Shop of Horrors. The main characters Seymour and Audrey were played by Tim Glynn and Lauren Brown

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

In the science lab at Cansfield High

3. Cansfield High School open day feature.

In the science lab at Cansfield High Photo: Gary Kelman

4. Cansfield were winners of the inter-schools crown green bowling final at Garswood hall Bowling Club. They are pictured with teacher Alison Forrest

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

