Pictures memories of Wigan in 1985

We have delved into our picture archive to find famous faces, charity cheer and lots of fun in these memories from the Wigan borough in 1985.
1. 1985
Bin men and office staff at Wigan Cleansing Department in Frog Lane have a rousing sing song raising £500 for the Oxfam Ethiopia Appeal on Thursday 7th of February 1985.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1985
BBC radio presenter Brian Johnson, right, with Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis at Wigan's famous landmark for a broadcast of the popular Sunday afternoon programme "Down Your Way" in May 1985.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1985
CND supporters marching down Market Street, Wigan, on Saturday 22nd of June 1985.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1985
Some of the top young BMX racers at the Three Sisters track in Bryn in June 1985.
Photo: Frank Orrell