Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.
Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.

Pictures memories of Wigan in 1985

Picture memories of Wigan in 1985

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 3:45 pm

We have delved into our picture archive to find famous faces, charity cheer and lots of fun in these memories from the Wigan borough in 1985.

1. 1985

Bin men and office staff at Wigan Cleansing Department in Frog Lane have a rousing sing song raising £500 for the Oxfam Ethiopia Appeal on Thursday 7th of February 1985.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 1985

BBC radio presenter Brian Johnson, right, with Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis at Wigan's famous landmark for a broadcast of the popular Sunday afternoon programme "Down Your Way" in May 1985.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. 1985

CND supporters marching down Market Street, Wigan, on Saturday 22nd of June 1985.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. 1985

Some of the top young BMX racers at the Three Sisters track in Bryn in June 1985.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 4