What's on in Wigan (October 27-November 2)

Prepare to be scared and delighted by this Wigan Hallowe'en retro picture gallery covering the years 2002 to 2010

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Oct 2025, 15:45 GMT
We hope you will be thrilled – one way or another – to see these pictures unearthed from the Wigan Today vault of folk having scary fun during Hallowe’ens past.

The photographs were taken for the Wigan Observer and Wigan Evening post between 2002 and 2010.

Scary characters at a Halloween party at Asda cafe in Wigan

Scary characters at a Halloween party at Asda cafe in Wigan Photo: Gary Brunskill

Sisters Molly, Daisy and Mae enjoy a Halloween party for residents of Beech Hill

Sisters Molly, Daisy and Mae enjoy a Halloween party for residents of Beech Hill Photo: Paul Greenwood

Sinister Bunch staff members Leon Cadman, Mike Taylor and Denise Kelly join Jon and Vicky Ambrose preparing for Halloween charity party night

Sinister Bunch staff members Leon Cadman, Mike Taylor and Denise Kelly join Jon and Vicky Ambrose preparing for Halloween charity party night Photo: Michael Byrne

Ashton Library holds a themed Halloween reading day for toddlers. Pictured with library assistant Louise Hartley, centre, are Niamh, Carrie Knox with daughter Faith, Toni Lewis with son Robert and Grace

Ashton Library holds a themed Halloween reading day for toddlers. Pictured with library assistant Louise Hartley, centre, are Niamh, Carrie Knox with daughter Faith, Toni Lewis with son Robert and Grace Photo: Paul Greenwood

