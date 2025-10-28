The photographs were taken for the Wigan Observer and Wigan Evening post between 2002 and 2010.
Scary characters at a Halloween party at Asda cafe in Wigan Photo: Gary Brunskill
Sisters Molly, Daisy and Mae enjoy a Halloween party for residents of Beech Hill Photo: Paul Greenwood
Sinister Bunch staff members Leon Cadman, Mike Taylor and Denise Kelly join Jon and Vicky Ambrose preparing for Halloween charity party night Photo: Michael Byrne
Ashton Library holds a themed Halloween reading day for toddlers. Pictured with library assistant Louise Hartley, centre, are Niamh, Carrie Knox with daughter Faith, Toni Lewis with son Robert and Grace Photo: Paul Greenwood