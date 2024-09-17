Here’s a selection of superstore-related images from the Wigan Today archives dating from the 1960s to the noughties.
1. Wigan supermarkets
. Photo: STAFF
2. Dominic Suggitt, seven, of Whelley, had won a trip to Florida in a national competition for his family at Tesco Central Park
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. Supermarkets in Wigan began providing trolleys with baby seats for youngsters for the first time in 1967
. Photo: SUBMITTED
4. Standish St Wilfrid's under-10's cut the ribbon to open the new Co-operative food store at the old Somerfield's site in Standish
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
