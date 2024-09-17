Retail recollections: Wigan supermarket events over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Supermarkets have been the focal point for many a Wigan photo opportunity over the decades, sometimes relating to heart-warming charity events, business developments or sometimes downright wacky happenings.

Here’s a selection of superstore-related images from the Wigan Today archives dating from the 1960s to the noughties.

1. Wigan supermarkets

2. Dominic Suggitt, seven, of Whelley, had won a trip to Florida in a national competition for his family at Tesco Central Park

3. Supermarkets in Wigan began providing trolleys with baby seats for youngsters for the first time in 1967

4. Standish St Wilfrid's under-10's cut the ribbon to open the new Co-operative food store at the old Somerfield's site in Standish

