Retro: 20 photographs of Wigan buildings and scenes in decades past

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Here’s a vintage picture collection of general views both of street scenes and well-known buildings in and around Wigan, some still standing and others long gone.

All part of Wigan’s rich cultural heritage.

The Brown and Haigh clothing factory at the end of Wood Street, Wigan, in the 1960s. Billy Davies, Wigan's well known gay man, who worked as an attendant at the Ritz cinema for many years, lived in the street and used to berate the workers for walking over his newly mopped front.

1966 - Anderton's sewing factory in Millgate is under demolition in the foreground with rows of houses in Bold Street and Low Street behind and the new maisonettes further back as the new Scholes rises in July 1966.

Bamfurlong Miners Institute which stood on the corner of Lily Lane and Warrington Road, Platt Bridge. It was known locally as the Miners Hall picture house and was demolished around 1964 to make way for the new British Legion.

Castle Hill, Hindley, in 1926.

