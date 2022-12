RETRO: 25 photos from Wigan's Boxing Day partying in 2010

There’s less than a fortnight to go now to Boxing Day and we all know what that means in Wigan: party time! It has long been the tradition for revellers to don fancy dress as they enjoy the pubs and clubs on the night after Christmas Day. So to get you in the mood we’re taking you back 12 years to see what everyone was wearing on King Street on December 26 2010.