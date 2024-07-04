Retro: 90 years of pictures of events in Garswood

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
This little dip into the Wigan Today archives uncovers pictures from the village of Garswood from almost every decade of the 20th century.

This collection includes several from the once popular charity pram race.

.

1. Garswood School of Dancing present Showtime at Seneley Green summer carnival in 1986

.Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

2. Garswood girl guide Tracy Anne King with ther Queen's scout award in 1985

.Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

3. An early 1900s photograph of women colliery workers at Garswood.

.Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

4. The 1969 running of the annual Garswood fancy dress pram race

.Photo: GB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.