This collection includes several from the once popular charity pram race.
1. Garswood School of Dancing present Showtime at Seneley Green summer carnival in 1986
.Photo: SUBMITTED
2. Garswood girl guide Tracy Anne King with ther Queen's scout award in 1985
.Photo: gb
3. An early 1900s photograph of women colliery workers at Garswood.
.Photo: gb
4. The 1969 running of the annual Garswood fancy dress pram race
.Photo: GB
