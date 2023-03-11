RETRO: celebrities, sport and a rescued cow were all making Wigan's news back in 1975

3 . RETRO

Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation.

Photo: Frank Orrell