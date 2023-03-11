News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: celebrities, sport and a rescued cow were all making Wigan's news back in 1975

Famous faces, sports, celebrations, annual events and a rescued cow all feature in the mix of news and pictures retrieved from the Wigan Today archives filed under 1975.

By Michelle Adamson
43 minutes ago

Maurice Cohen wearing a World War One German steel helmet and sister Michelle sporting a German Pickelhaube which they spotted at a flea market in the Queen's Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 24th of May 1975.

Maurice Cohen wearing a World War One German steel helmet and sister Michelle sporting a German Pickelhaube which they spotted at a flea market in the Queen's Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 24th of May 1975.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Scottish pop group the Bay City Rollers were all the rage in 1975 and here Wigan fans don the tartan at a fancy dress competition at the ABC Minors on Saturday 7th of June that year.

Scottish pop group the Bay City Rollers were all the rage in 1975 and here Wigan fans don the tartan at a fancy dress competition at the ABC Minors on Saturday 7th of June that year.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation.

Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Browsing the stalls at a flea market in the Queen's Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 24th of May 1975.

Browsing the stalls at a flea market in the Queen's Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 24th of May 1975.

Photo: Frank Orrell

