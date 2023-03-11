RETRO: celebrities, sport and a rescued cow were all making Wigan's news back in 1975
Famous faces, sports, celebrations, annual events and a rescued cow all feature in the mix of news and pictures retrieved from the Wigan Today archives filed under 1975.
By Michelle Adamson
43 minutes ago
Maurice Cohen wearing a World War One German steel helmet and sister Michelle sporting a German Pickelhaube which they spotted at a flea market in the Queen's Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 24th of May 1975.
Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation.