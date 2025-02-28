Retro pictures of Atherton and Tyldesley people and events from the '70s to '90s

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Three decades of photographs depicting people, places and events in Atherton and Tyldesley take pride of place in this retro collection.

The pictures were taken from the 1970s to the 1990s.

.

1. Pictures from Atherton and Tyldesley from the 1970s to '90s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Youngsters dress up for the 1987 Tyldesley Carnival

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. The Retro Bothers performed at A 'Royle' Performance at the Formby Hall in aid of the charity Amy & Friends

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. Laying the foundation stone of Atherton Methodist Church in 1987

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice