RETRO: pictures of people, places and events in Beech Hill over decades past

Here’s lovely collection of photographs from the Wigan Today archive of people, places and events in Beech Hill.
Some date back many decades, others as recently as the late noughties.
1. The first pint is pulled at the opening of the new Beech Tree Hotel, Beech Hill, in 1966.
. Photo: STAFF
2. High Jinx, with Rev Paul Lock joining in the fun at St Anne's church hall playscheme Beech Hill, with youngster Stephen Rawlinson aged 10
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Author Maureen Lee chats with locals, Amanda Whitely and Irene Jackson at Beech Hill library
. Photo: GARY KELMAN
4. Big Brother's Luke and Becky dropped in to April Sun and Beauty salon in Beech Hill. They are pictured with owner Toni Holmes and some of the visitors to the open evening
. Photo: GB