The two outdoor education centres are located in the Lake District and have hosted many school trips over the years.
Low Bank Ground, on the shores of Coniston Water, has been owned by Wigan Council since 1983, while Hinning House, in the Duddon Valley near Scafell Pike, has been a council-owned property since the 1970s.
Here, we take a trip down Memory Lane to enjoy some of the excursions to these much-loved centres.
