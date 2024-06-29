Retro: pictures of Wigan youngsters at Hinning House and Low Bank Ground

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Generations of Wigan children have enjoyed the great outdoors thanks to trips to Hinning House and Low Bank Ground.

The two outdoor education centres are located in the Lake District and have hosted many school trips over the years.

Low Bank Ground, on the shores of Coniston Water, has been owned by Wigan Council since 1983, while Hinning House, in the Duddon Valley near Scafell Pike, has been a council-owned property since the 1970s.

Here, we take a trip down Memory Lane to enjoy some of the excursions to these much-loved centres.

1. Youngsters from Wigan And Leigh Young Carers went on a trip to Hinning House

.Photo: Submitted

2. Pupils of Mere Oaks and Lowton High School outside Low Bank Ground in July 1986

.Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Children from St Marie's Primary School, Standish canoeing at Low Bank Ground

.Photo: Submitted

4. Low Bank Ground

.Photo: Submitted

