Retro: places, people and events in Wigan's Standishgate over many years

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a familiar sight to all Wiganers: Standishgate, the town centre’s most photographed thoroughfare.

Here is just a sample of the pictures from our archives of Standishgate taken over many decades, tracking its architecture (some buildings long gone, some much the same), the people who have lived, worked and visited there and the events it has witnessed.

1. A view of Standishgate in 1940 . The shop fronts may have changed but it's still perfectly recognisable

. Photo: Send in

2. A snow storm in Standishgate as a Debenham's Fun Day goes with a swing in 1997

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. Dog i'th' Thatch, Standishgate

. Photo: Send in

4. Time to celebrate when the Whitesmiths on Standishgate re-opened after a makeover. In the pictures the owners along with Mike Gregory, the then Wigan Coach and singer Lauren Waterworth, in 2004

. Photo: Geoff Shryhane

