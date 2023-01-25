RETRO: Schools, sports, celebrations and snow in Wigan 18 years ago
Wigan Today is winding back the clock 18 years to 2005 with pictures of schools, sports teams, celebrations and snow.
The Wigan St. Pats team celebrate winning the BARLA National Under 14s Cup Final after beating Blackbrook 18-16 after extra time at Sedgley Park, Bury, on Sunday 20th March 2005.
Wigan Pie Eaters MCC deliver Easter Eggs - 2005
Laurel and Hardy Day - 2005
