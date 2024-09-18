Retro: see who and what were making Wigan's news in 1988

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2024, 04:55 GMT
Our latest offering from the Wigan Today picture library features events and people photographed 36 years ago in 1988.

Wigan Carnival and rugby stars of the time figure large.

1. Wigan news in pictures 36 years ago

. Photo: STAFF

2. Football mayhem between male and female Wigan scouts who were about to take part in a charity match

. Photo: STAFF

3. Young patients 0n Upper Johnson Ward at Wigan Infirmary enjoy a visit from police mascot Bobby Bug

. Photo: FO

4. Wigan Rugby League stars Joe Lydon and Steve Hampson show the Challenge Cup to the Junior Riversiders

. Photo: STAFF

