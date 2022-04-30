RETRO 2007 Opening of the Grand Arcade Wigan....Lemar joins his army of fans before taking to the stage
RETRO 2007 Opening of the Grand Arcade Wigan....Lemar joins his army of fans before taking to the stage

RETRO: Song, dance, Haigh Hall mediums and the Grand Arcade opens - we're in Wigan 2007!

We have been having a rummage through our photo library and happened across a selection of pictures from 2007, with events including the opening of the Grand Arcade shopping centre, Wigan.

By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:45 pm

There are also school events, spirit mediums at Haigh Hall and the opening of a new town centre restaurant.

1. RETRO 2007

RETRO 2007 Opening of the Grand Arcade Wigan - Marketplace Wigan is transformed into a concert venue for the Grand Arcade event

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales

2. RETRO 2007

RETRO 2007 Opening of the Grand Arcade Wigan - Crowds flock to see Lemar and Jamelia on stage

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales

3. RETRO 2007

RETRO 2007 - Opening of the Grand Arcade Wigan Shoppers at the Grand Arcade share the stairs with Marylin Monroe.

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales

4. RETRO 2007

RETRO 2007 Health and Beauty Therapy students and staff at Wigan and Leigh College, Parsons Walk, Wigan wore pink and collected money from fellow students in aid of Breast Cancer. Pictured with lecturer Norma Meadows (seated) with, from left, Kirstie Swift, Siobhan Ready, Coran Thomas and Laura Keggin.

Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Photo Sales
Haigh HallGrand ArcadeWigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 3