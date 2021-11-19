RETRO SPORT: A mix of photos from the early 1980s

A diverse mix of sports including hockey, rugby, wrestling and karting - More photographs in Wigan Post this week.
1.
Wigan karter Andrew Fairless in determined mood competing in the 100 National Final in which he gained 2nd place in the Champions of Three Sisters National Kart Races on Sunday 24th of July 1983.
2.
Amy Fisher from Orrell who won a bronze medal as a member of the British gymnastics team at the 1928 Summer Olympics in Amsterdam.
Competing as Amy Jagger, aged 20, she won the medal in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics discipline.
Pictured here in April 1980 with her medal and olympic outfit Amy died in 1993.
3.
Wigan Rugby League legend, New Zealander Graeme West, taking one of his many rugby schools around the Wigan area in 1985.
4.
Some of the top young BMX racers at the Three Sisters track in Bryn in June 1985.