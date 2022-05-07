World darts stars Cliff Lazarenko, left, and John Lowe ready to compete at the LUT buses depot in Atherton.
World darts stars Cliff Lazarenko, left, and John Lowe ready to compete at the LUT buses depot in Atherton.

RETRO SPORT - A selection of Wigan sports and fixtures from 1980-1985

Amateur and children’s rugby, football, water polo, netball and cycling events covered by Wigan Observer Both staff photographers in the early 1980s have been unearthed for our latest retro gallery.

By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 4:55 am

Both the faces and the outfits will have changed but see if you recognise anyone – including yourselves!

1. 1982

The Abraham Guest High School, Orrell, soccer squad that toured Germany in 1982.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 1985

The trophy winning Millbrook Primary School, Shevington, netball team in May 1985. They had won the Butlins Venture Tournament for the third year at Pwllheli and were also runners-up in the Appley Bridge tournament.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. 1982

The Wigan Rovers football team in August 1982.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. 1984

Cycle racing in Mesnes Park on Sunday 2nd of September 1984.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 5