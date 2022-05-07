Both the faces and the outfits will have changed but see if you recognise anyone – including yourselves!
1. 1982
The Abraham Guest High School, Orrell, soccer squad that toured Germany in 1982.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1985
The trophy winning Millbrook Primary School, Shevington, netball team in May 1985. They had won the Butlins Venture Tournament for the third year at Pwllheli and were also runners-up in the Appley Bridge tournament.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1982
The Wigan Rovers football team in August 1982.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1984
Cycle racing in Mesnes Park on Sunday 2nd of September 1984.
Photo: Frank Orrell