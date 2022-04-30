RETRO SPORT - Latics' last matches of the season over the years

A draw would be sufficient to secure automatic promotion to the Championship, but it is clear that the game against Shrewsbury is going to be a nail-biter.

To whet fans’ appetites we have been mining our archives to look back on some other memorable, final-day encounters over the years.

They have certainly provided plenty of thrills and spills...

2011 Dave Whelan, Chairman of Wigan Athletic is soaked with champagne after his team beat Stoke 1-0 to keep them in the Premier League at Britannia Stadium on May 22, 2011

2011 Manager Roberto Martinez celebrates victory with his team after the Barclays Premier League match at Stoke City

2011 Andy Wilkinson of Stoke slides in to tackle Hugo Rodallega of Wigan during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Wigan Athletic at Britannia Stadium on May 22, 2011 in Stoke on Trent, England.

2011 Wigan Athletic fans show their support at Stoke in 2011