Charles N'Zogbia and Maynor Figueroa of Wigan celebrate staying up
RETRO SPORT - Latics' last matches of the season over the years

This weekend marks the end of another season for Wigan Athletic and it is going right down to the wire.

By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 7:07 am

A draw would be sufficient to secure automatic promotion to the Championship, but it is clear that the game against Shrewsbury is going to be a nail-biter.

To whet fans’ appetites we have been mining our archives to look back on some other memorable, final-day encounters over the years.

They have certainly provided plenty of thrills and spills...

1. 2011

Dave Whelan, Chairman of Wigan Athletic is soaked with champagne after his team beat Stoke 1-0 to keep them in the Premier League at Britannia Stadium on May 22, 2011

Photo: Richard Heathcote

2. 2011

Manager Roberto Martinez celebrates victory with his team after the Barclays Premier League match at Stoke City

Photo: Richard Heathcote

3. 2011

Andy Wilkinson of Stoke slides in to tackle Hugo Rodallega of Wigan during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Wigan Athletic at Britannia Stadium on May 22, 2011 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

4. 2011

Wigan Athletic fans show their support at Stoke in 2011

Photo: Richard Heathcote

