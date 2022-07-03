Gary Dickens takes on two defenders and the goalkeeper for the Post and Chronicle Sunday League against Oldham Sunday League in the Lancashire Inter League Tourney quarter-final at Ashton Town's ground on Sunday 21st of December 1980. The Post League won in a competition record win 11-2.
RETRO SPORT: Wigan amateur football 1970s to the 2000s

Our photographers have spent many weekend mornings at the side of a cold football pitch to capture the action from amateur football games over the decades. Here we’ve selected a few shots from 1970s to 2000s from our photographic archive.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 3:45 pm

1. 1977

The Bryn "A" football team who held every trophy in the Post and Chronicle Sunday League in March 1977.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1997

Action from the Under-15s clash between Hawkley and Falcons in a Wigan Youth League match at Little Lane on Sunday 21st of December 1997.

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 2000

Action from Winstanley St. Aidens v Pemberton Town in the Wigan Amateur League Premier Division match on Saturday 11th of March 2000. Winstanley St. Aidens won 2-0.

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1983

Graham Rigby heads home the goal which won the Lancashire Inter League Trophy final 1-0 for the Post and Chronicle Sunday League team against Oldham at Irlam Town's ground on Sunday 20th of March 1983.

Photo: Frank Orrell

