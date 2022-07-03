RETRO SPORT: Wigan amateur football 1970s to the 2000s

Retro Sport – amateur football
1. 1977
The Bryn "A" football team who held every trophy in the Post and Chronicle Sunday League in March 1977.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1997
Action from the Under-15s clash between Hawkley and Falcons in a Wigan Youth League match at Little Lane on Sunday 21st of December 1997.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 2000
Action from Winstanley St. Aidens v Pemberton Town in the Wigan Amateur League Premier Division match on Saturday 11th of March 2000.
Winstanley St. Aidens won 2-0.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1983
Graham Rigby heads home the goal which won the Lancashire Inter League Trophy final 1-0 for the Post and Chronicle Sunday League team against Oldham at Irlam Town's ground on Sunday 20th of March 1983.
Photo: Frank Orrell